Zaev: I have no evidence nor seen any on Veljanovski being involved in ‘Monster’ case

Passengers from Doha to undergo thermal scanning at Skopje airport
3 February 2020 16:24
Committee session on key amendments adjourned due to lack of quorum
3 February 2020 16:14
Citizens get second 15% VAT refund within MyVAT project, PRO director says
3 February 2020 15:44
Zaev: Parliament won’t dissolve until process over PPO law is completed
3 February 2020 15:16
Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE urges experts to propose public prosecution law
3 February 2020 15:09
Minister Deskoska to hold talks with smaller parliamentary groups before PPO law meeting
3 February 2020 14:14
-
Zaev: All ‘Monster’ case evidence were handed over to SPO3 February 2020 12:55
-
Retrial in ‘Monster’ case ordered due to judges’ panel alterations14 January 2020 12:03
-
Joveski authorizes Fetai, Bubevski to continue prosecuting Monster17 September 2019 16:50