Zaev: I have no evidence nor seen any on Veljanovski being involved in ‘Monster’ case

I have no evidence nor have I seen any evidence on former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanovski  being involved in the Smilkovci Lake case, former prime minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told Monday's hearing in the 'Monster' case, in response to a question by parent of one of the teenagers killed at the Smilkovci Lake in 2012.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 3 February 2020 16:43
