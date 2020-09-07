Zaev-Holstein: New EU-oriented gov’t committed to state priorities

Skopje, 7 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held a meeting on Monday with German Ambassador to North Macedonia Anke Holstein, who congratulated him on the formation of the new government following early parliamentary election.

Holstein, the government said in a press release, also noted at the meeting that the new cabinet has already shown efficiency and commitment to top state priorities.

Zaev thanked at the meeting Germany as one of North Macedonia’s closest friends, expressing gratitude towards German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He also commended the focus of Germany’s EU Presidency on enlargement.

“The new government is completely EU-oriented. Our goals is to resolve disputes and improve rule of law. We’ll continue to cherish European values and help prove that the Western Balkans belong in Europe,” the PM said.

He and the Ambassador also discussed measures implemented in North Macedonia aimed at public health protection and the government’s continued support for the economy sector.

They stressed at the meeting the importance of solidarity between countries in overcoming the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Moreover, PM Zaev thanked Ambassador Holstein for the support Germany offered North Macedonia amid the coronacrisis.

Participants also discussed at the meeting ways to improve bilateral economic cooperation.