Zaev: Gostivar’s multi-ethnic spirit promoted across the country

Gostivar, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – Gostivar is the inspiration behind the one society for all concept and we are reaffirming its spirit all over the country, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a panel in Gostivar on Tuesday.

According to him, Gostivar has always been an example of multi-ethnicity. “It’s an example of unity and togetherness. It’s the future, this unity is the only right way, the right model that can make our economy stronger, and our nation stronger, too,” Zaev stressed.

He said that in the past few years several laws had been adopted to advance the society and to enhance the democracy all the while the ruling party had received backlash from the opposition.

“The ‘We Can’ coalition will win because the citizens recognize the bold decisions, which no one had even dared to make in the past three decades,” Zaev said, adding that the coalition, according to the latest polls, had an advantage of eight MPs seats and that he would be the next prime minister.

Referring to the rhetoric used by his political rivals, he called it ‘nationalistic and regressive.’

“Today, true patriots are those who champion unity… True patriots are those who make decisions for their people,” the leader of the ruling party stated.

Presenting the new economic measures of the four-year economic agenda, Zaev said it envisaged a new developing economy including higher wages, increased pensions and improved living standards.

On EU and NATO integration, he said the parties no longer promised membership because ‘it’s done deal.’

“Why it hadn’t happened during the 12 years of the regime? Because they only cared about themselves and their party, they didn’t care at all about the people,” Zaev said referring to the now opposition.

MP candidates Bejdzan Iljaz, Dragoljub Filipovski and Fanica Nikolovska also addressed the event.