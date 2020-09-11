Zaev: Giving Government 100 days is decent, not staging protests in first week

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – There is no logic in protesting the electricity hike when the current price is lower than the one when we came to power in 2017, says Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

“The average electricity bill in 2006 stood at Mden 822 (EUR 13.36), rising to Mden 1,635 (EUR 26.58) in 2017, namely a 100-percent increase. By introducing the cheap tariff in 2017, the bill dropped to Mden 1,309 (EUR 21.28),” PM Zaev told editors and journalists during a Q&A session on the Macedonian Television.

He adds that the current increase is Mden 228 (EUR 3.71).

“The state makes progress, Mickoski stages protests. And for what, to hold on to his post. On the other hand, giving the Government 100 days is the decent thing, not staging protests in the first week,” says Zaev.