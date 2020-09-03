Zaev-Galloway: North Macedonia, UK remain committed to strengthening cooperation

Skopje, 3 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held a meeting on Thursday with British Ambassador Rachel Galloway to congratulate him on his re-election and the formation of the new government.

At the meeting, Zaev underscored that the government in the next four years would remain committed to the strategic objectives, including meeting the obligations as NATO member and speeding up the process for joining the EU, the government said in a press release.

They concluded that the United Kingdom and North Macedonia remain strongly committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation and increasing trade.

PM Zaev and Ambassador Galloway also discussed the programs and measures taken to alleviate the health and economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in order to allow continuation of positive reforms in defence, rule of law and good governance, said the press release.