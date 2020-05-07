Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev expects Bulgaria to continue to be North Macedonia’s sincere friend and believes the issue of Goce Delchev will be solved in the spirit of the shared history, with both the Macedonian and the Bulgarian people standing proud.

Zaev told a press conference that the incumbent government has demonstrated its friendliness unlike the previous one, which thrived on quarreling and problems with neighbors.

“We found solutions for open issues that resulted in friendship with our neighbors,” said Zaev while commenting on yesterday’s statement by Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov who said “we have articulated our conditions for North Macedonia’s EU accession” and “they should not set impossible conditions”.

Zaev said the narrative was “provoked” by the opposition in Skopje, creating a tension that should be overcome through reason, responsibility and friendship, and in the spirit of the Friendship Treaty.

“I also expect the Bulgarian side to continue to foster friendly relations with our country, our peoples are close and friendly, the governments are close, and I believe we will continue to cooperate in the future. I am aware that we are stuck on the history chapters and I believe that the issue of Goce Delchev will be solved in the spirit of the shared history, with both the Macedonian and the Bulgarian people standing proud,” said Zaev.

He expressed satisfaction there is no dilemma regarding the Macedonian language and the Macedonian people.

“This is not a new reality. Back in 1999, (ex-PM) Ljubcho Georgievski signed an agreement in the Macedonian language, in accordance with the Constitution. The novelty is that we concluded agreements in the Macedonian Cyrillic alphabet, signed by Zaev and Borissov. A contemporary political entity and a contemporary European government cannot deny an identity. Our identity is part of our United Nations ID and recognized by the entire world,” noted Zaev.