Zaev expected to submit new gov’t proposal Wednesday, Ahmeti says DUI’s candidates unchanged

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) – DUI’s list of candidates for ministers in the new government remains unchanged, party leader Ali Ahmeti told TV21 Monday evening.

He noted that no additions have been made to the line-up, despite multiple requests made by party members.

According to party sources, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will on Wednesday deliver to Parliament the proposal for new government line-up, as well as its programme for the next four years.

Zaev said earlier on Monday that he will deliver to Parliament the proposal for election of new government once it appoints Vice-Speakers and verifies the mandates of spare MPs and once cabinet candidates quit their MP posts.

Parliament is set to hold a session on Tuesday to determine the number of Vice-Speakers in the new parliamentary composition and accept the resignations of SDSM MPs who will take part in the new government.

Parliament has already received the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance.