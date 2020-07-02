Zaev: EU integration speeds up, official start of negotiations to follow

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – The fact that the European Commission adopted the draft-negotiating framework and has delivered the document to member states confirms once again that we’re moving in the right direction. North Macedonia is fast approaching EU membership, the integration process is speeding up, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday on the occasion of the presentation of the draft-negotiating framework for North Macedonia to the EU Council.

“This development comes 19 years after the first steps towards EU integration were made with the signing of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, 15 years after the country was granted candidate status, and following the European Council’s decision on March 26, 2020, to open EU accession talks with North Macedonia,” Zaev noted.

He expressed expectations that the negotiating framework is to be discussed on an expert level next week and that it will soon be adopted by member states, thus marking the formal start of negotiations.

“Yesterday was a confirmation that our country walks firmly on the path towards EU, a path that brings along the way key reforms, rule of law, economic development, a healthy environment, advanced agriculture and a chance for a better life for Macedonian nationals right here, at home. By opening negotiations we’re launching a new phase in the process of our promotion,” Zaev said.

This, he stressed, also means quicker implementation of European standards in multiple areas and integration into the economic and political system of the Union.

“We’ve managed to achieve two strategic goals in just three years. This is a success shared by the government, SDSM-led institutions and all citizens who have chosen to build a future in the EU,” Zaev told a news conference in front of the Parliament building.

He thanked the Croatian Presidency of the EU Council for making the historic decision in March to launch accession talks with North Macedonia.

“It’s a great pleasure that the draft-negotiating framework was adopted [by the European Commission] yesterday, on the very first day of the German Presidency [of the EU Council]. We’re convinced that with the help of EU institutions and under the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel the negotiating framework will be adopted during the German Presidency and accession negotiations will officially start with the first intergovernmental conference and the opening of the first cluster “Fundamentals”, which treats Chapter 23-Judiciary and fundamental rights, Chapter 24-Justice, freedom and security; economic criteria; functioning of democratic institutions; public administration reform; Chapter 5-Public procurement; Chapter 18-Statistics and Chapter 32-Financial control,” Zaev added.

The SDSM leader underlined the complexity of the accession process, saying that is can only be led by a political, pro-European and democratic government headed by SDSM and the “We Can” coalition and called on citizens to vote in the July 15 election and support the continuation of the country’s success story.

“North Macedonia, all Macedonian nationals and the government have shown that determination, skill and patriotism can elevate the country to the level of developed European societies. We’re ready to defend our economic, agricultural and environmental interests. This is the kind of country current and future generations deserve to live in,” Zaev said.