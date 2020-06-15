Zaev: Elections to take place on July 15

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – The parliamentary elections will take place on July 15. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday the date has been agreed with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, who is expected to confirm it.

“We took this step in order to put an end to this war of nerves, so that the people do not suffer. SDSM is again demonstrating its greatness, understanding and responsibility. July 15 is the final date for the elections,” Zaev told a press conference.

He said the opposition leader has agreed on July 15 as the election date, with the homebound, infirm and aged to vote two days earlier, including those infected with the coronavirus.

President Stevo Pendarovski will be asked to declare another state of emergency, but only for the purpose of the elections.

“Citizens then decide who will cope with COVID-19 in the fall,” added Zaev.

July 15, Wednesday, will be a non-working day, while election silence will begin at midnight on July 12.