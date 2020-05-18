Zaev: Elections should be held on June 21, party leaders fail to reach agreement

Skopje, 18 May 2020 (MIA) – An agreement has not been reached on having the elections at the first available opportunity, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev after the leaders’ meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Monday.

Zaev said the Commission for Infectious Diseases, constitutional provisions and even OSCE/ODIHR have confirmed this aspect, adding that June 21 is the first date for elections after the end of the state of emergency and based on the Government’s decree.

According to him, SDSM has not yet contemplated the option of having elections without the participation of the opposition.

“Irresponsibility, immaturity and thinking only about the party seat has led us to this outcome of having no consensus,” added Zaev.

He said the behavior of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is detrimental for the country, accusing him of being afraid from the citizens and the vote.

“They want to drag the health and economic crisis in order to create a new political crisis. We will not let this happen,” said Zaev.

He noted that the election activities should continue after the end of the state of emergency.

“We believe that elections can be administered. The caretaker government, whose primary role is to administer elections, in parallel with the protective measures, should restart the pre-election processes towards holding fair and democratic elections while fully considering the people’s health. I also expect the institutions charged with preparing the elections, primarily the State Election Commission, to do its job,” underlined Zaev.