Zaev: Elections in mid-June if possible

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – As responsible politicians we must have clear and precise positions based on arguments. We must be responsible to the state and grab the first chance for elections. The optimum date would be mid-June. There is sufficient time to complete the preparations after the state of emergency expires, if the coronavirus situation allows for this and health experts decide accordingly, says SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Zaev told TV 24 the elections should take place at the earliest date also because of the possibility of a second COVID-19 peak, absence of a functional Parliament, and a caretaker government instead of a political one.

On the leaders’ meeting, he says it would be held in the period between 10-15 May, with SDSM reiterating its request – urgent elections.

Zaev says opposition leader Mickoski should not run away from elections, which he would surely lose.

Regarding Election Day, he says it would be administered in accordance with recommendation for protection – wearing of masks and using disinfectants when entering and leaving the poling stations.

“We might have different positions, but the interest of the state comes first. Urgent elections is the best option for the country. There is sufficient time to present our programmes and candidates. This is our task, and it is up to citizens to decide,” notes Zaev.

He says it is late to hold the elections in mid-July, as Mickoski claimed earlier in the same TV program, because of the health and economic crisis.

The SDSM leader warns that the four-year term of the MPs expires on December 11 followed by a constitutional crisis that can be managed only through a state of war.

“The term can be extended by the President, but only during a state of war. That is why we say that elections should be held as soon as possible. The election process has been frozen and can resume from there. The candidate lists have been submitted, the diaspora issue is closed, as are other procedures, while insight into the Voters List has been interrupted. About 30 days are needed according to the laws and the Constitution – 20 days for campaigning, five days for additional insight into the Voters List and subsequent complaints. ODIHR has also said it is prepared to send its observation mission,” underlined Zaev.