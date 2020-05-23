Zaev: Elections a solution not a problem

Strumica, 23 May 2020 (MIA) – It is the necessary and responsible thing to find a solution for the elections to take place before the summer, primarily because of the people’s health. Therefore, our and my message is the following: elections are the solution not the problem. Their administering requires caution and responsibility from all of us and it is clear that elections are the only democratic mechanism for citizens to give the legitimacy back to the legislative and executive power, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev after a meeting with MP candidates from the fourth election district in Strumica on Saturday.

Zaev said the elections are needed to ensure fully functional institutions that protect the people’s health and a complete restart of the Macedonian economy. He added that elections should take place at the first possible date, in line with the law and the state of the epidemic.

“North Macedonia’s institutional capacities must be 100-percent prepared come September. The country must be ready for efficient management of the effects from the current course of the pandemic and the expected new wave of the virus,” noted Zaev.

According to him, SDSM wants elections that the opposition will take part in.

“We have a strong democratic capacity and will do everything so that the opposition assumes its responsibility. Long gone are the times when the opposition, then SDSM, sees on TV that elections will take place. Of course, if VMRO-DPMNE decides to hold back this necessary democratic process, we will have no choice but to observe the legal timelines of the election process,” said Zaev.

He once again urged citizens to respect the protective measures as the only way to prevent peaks of the contagion.