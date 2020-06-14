Zaev: Election date is July 5 in line with Constitution, not a matter of personal wish

Skopje, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday that urgent elections are necessary and extremely important to restore the institutions that must serve the people with full capacity and legitimacy.

According to him, elections are also necessary to better respond to the health and economic crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election date is not and it cannot be a matter of a political party’s wish or someone’s personal wish, but it is determined by the Constitution and the law, Zaev posted on Facebook.

Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE, Zaev said, don’t care at all about people’s health. These are just excuses, so that no elections are held.

He pointed out that the fear of losing the elections cannot be a reason for any political party to boycott them or seek to postpone them and thus, put both the people and the country in danger.

All legal and constitutional requirements for holding the elections have been met, Zaev underlined, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) as an executive body has the obligation to conduct the elections that are taking place on July 5 in line with the Constitution and the law.

“Non-compliance with the law is subject to liability. We will not allow Mickoski to push the country into an institutional crisis, without a Parliament and a political Government. We will not allow people’s security, safety and health be threatened. We do not want elections without the opposition, but if Mickoski decides for that, we will show what we can do in a mandate free of sabotage,” Zaev posted on Facebook.