Zaev: EC report confirms we’re on the right track

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday the European Commission's update on North Macedonia had made him happy because it noted that the country had made significant progress in all areas and recommended the Council open talks.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 2 March 2020 14:44
