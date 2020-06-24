Zaev: DUI needs to go in opposition

Strumica, 24 June 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who is the first candidate on the “We Can” coalition list of candidates in the fourth electoral district, on Wednesday evening commented on DUI’s nomination of Naser Ziberi for the prime ministerial post.

“What can I say, yet another Spitzen candidate,” he told a panel in Strumica.

“We have nothing against him, but I believe that his involvement in this blackmailing offer is not appropriate. He cannot reform DUI in 20 days. DUI needs to spend four years in opposition in order to reform itself to be a good party,” Zaev said.

The leader of the ruling party said Ziberi’s nomination was DUI’s politicking in the elections.

At the end of the day, Zaev stressed, it is the voters who elect their representatives.

“I believe on July 15, the citizens by voting will decide who will be the future prime minister of the Macedonian government,” he said.