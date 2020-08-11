Zaev: Discussions to continue, government must be formed, new elections not a solution

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – I regret that we cannot say today that an agreement has been reached between the two sides. Discussions will continue in the coming days, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev after a meeting with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti in the Parliament on Monday afternoon.

Zaev expects the mandate to be given this week, so that a Government is formed that can respond to the challenges, adding that new elections are not a solution since the results would be repeated.

“The deadlines for the mandate are ongoing. The Parliament Speaker believes that a speaker must first be elected, but the President has said that the deadlines are ongoing, which means that we expect the mandate to be given this week. Today we made progress regarding the arguments presented by both parties. It is about a programme, a narrative, a philosophy, accountability and honor. We talked about the enormous success that has been achieved but also the responsibility we have after such success. A nice period is ahead of us but we must maximize the effects for both the citizens and the state,” Zaev told reporters.

He is pleased that the narrative of the coalition agreement is streamlined, highlighting the importance of values, because politicians come and go, but the philosophy of the future four-year accountability is what counts.

The SDSM leader believes not much time would be wasted on the division of ministries, considering the need to cope swiftly with the current challenges.

“We more or less know who is prepared to assume responsibility but we definitely have a lot to work on in the coming days. I hope this will be a day sooner rather than later, because the health, the education need us. SDSM and DUI are collaborating in the incumbent government, making decisions on a daily basis,” said Zaev.

According to him, new elections would not solve the situation.

“Results will be repeated. A government must be formed. We, but also the other parties we are talking with, believe there is no reason to think about early elections. NATO is a done deal, we have a decision to start EU accession negotiations, scheduling of an intergovernmental conference regarding the opening of chapters is pending. We will have to get to work and give predictability to the economy, for the sake of our citizens,” noted Zaev.

He repeated that the invitation that Ahmeti extended to the party leaders of the Albanian bloc on occasion of the Ohrid Framework Agreement anniversary has been perceived as pressure, adding that such a meeting could also take place among “non-Albanian citizens”.

“I will not go into further comments, I want to give discussions a chance, because political parties representing the non-Albanian citizens in the country could also gather for a meeting. We can do that with representatives of the Bosniak parties, Turkish parties, VMRO-DPMNE etc. If the Ohrid accord is the occasion, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE should also be present,” added Zaev.

He did not want to speculate over reports on a rotating PM.

“I would refrain from comments so that the negotiating process is not affected. The public will be duly informed. Last week we also met with the Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa and it is logical that now we continue with the party having the most MP seats from the Albanian bloc-DUI. I would like to see the negotiating framework in place in the coming days, but this also depends on the other side,” said Zaev.