Zaev: Continuing progress on right track

Gevgelija, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – Gevgelija is not only the closest destination to the EU, only three kilometers away, but probably one of the most beautiful places to live, environmentally-wise, perspective-wise, geography-wise, producing wise and diligent people, said SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, who heads the list of coalition “We Can” in the fourth election district told a meeting in Gevgelija on Monday.

Zaev referred to the achievements over the past three years, the big and bold decisions solving decades-long problems, while enhancing the economy.

“The decisions would have been easier if they had been taken earlier, but we were in standstill for 30 years, watching the world pass us by. I was the first among equals to fight the regime and free our homeland and the people from threats, blackmails, robbery, crazy projects,” said Zaev.

He said the courage was also there when solving the name issue and the problem we had with Bulgaria.

Zaev said the SDSM-led government prompted a rise of the country’s economy, cancelled the medicine quotas, increased the minimum and average salaries, and welfare fees.

He added that EUR 600 million would be allocated to domestic companies and foreign direct investments in the next 4-year term, EUR 300 million of which direct budget support while the remaining EUR 300 million coming from European funds.

“This is not a bare fight for power. If it were, we would be making calculations. No, we took the right decisions for people and country, to leave something for our children,” added Zaev.

He concluded that the decisions have resulted in NATO membership and the pending opening of EU accession negotiations this fall.