Zaev: CEI commitment of putting EU enlargement high on agenda is important for country and region

In the spirit of solidarity and regional cooperation, members of the Central European Initiative (CEI), most of which are EU members, are the generators of the processes of the Western Balkans' full integration in the Union, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his address at the CEI Summit in Rome on Thursday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 19 December 2019 14:14
