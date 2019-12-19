Zaev: CEI commitment of putting EU enlargement high on agenda is important for country and region

Поврзани вести
‘The Economist’ includes North Macedonia in article on most improved nations in 2019
19 December 2019 15:39
EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee recommends opening accession talks by end of March 2020
19 December 2019 14:43
“Women have rights!” project aims to strengthen women’s rights protection mechanisms
19 December 2019 14:09
North Macedonia and Kosovo hold joint police exercise
19 December 2019 13:57
MoFA hosts 4th joint steering committee of national institutions and UN
19 December 2019 13:42
A1 Macedonia: Global Google problem in Europe
19 December 2019 13:10
