Zaev calls for vetting of judiciary, Mickoski in favor of vetting of politicians

Skopje, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – The outgoing majority in Parliament led by SDSM, seeing the outcome from the vetting of judges in Albania, hasn’t initiated a launch of vetting process in the judiciary in the country, Zoran Zaev said Monday.

In a debate on the national broadcasting service MTV with the VMRO-DPMNE president, the SDSM leader said it was the European Commission that has asked the government not to start vetting the judiciary system because the process could prove troublesome.

“Albania cannot fill in the vacant posts, however those who broke the law should be held accountable. This is why there was no vetting in the country. But, in a ‘cleanup’, which is different from vetting, any judge who has had a case that entered the statute of limitations will be dismissed. Also, the assets of judges, prosecutors and lawyers who cooperate with them will undergo check-ups to get a clear picture of who is a just judge and who’s corrupt. We’ll conduct complete control of five per cent, randomly, of everything the judges and the prosecutors have done in the past five years to see who doesn’t belong in the judiciary,” stated Zaev.

We, he said, won’t stop until we have established fully transparent judiciary, it’s the only way to have rule of law, order, justice and discipline in the country.

Zaev accused the opposition of hindering the the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecution, which entered into force on June 30.

As regards vetting of the judiciary, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said his party would advocate for vetting of politicians.

“We are in favor of vetting of politicians, to have their assets investigated. I urge Zoran Zaev to support VMRO-DPMNE’s initiative for vetting of politicians and all those holding any political post to prove the assets they acquired as well the assets of their close family members,” he said.