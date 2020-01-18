0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitical PartiesPoliticsVideo statement

Zaev calls for parties’ responsibility for PPO law, ready to hold talks with Mickovski

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev is ready to hold talks with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickovski to find a solution to the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO). He called for responsibility from political parties on Saturday, expressing confidence that the law could be passed in the next three weeks.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 18 January 2020 16:49

