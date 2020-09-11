Zaev, Bytyqi meet Hellenic Business Association leadership

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy PM for European Affairs Fatmir Bytyqi met Thursday with Aris Vlachos, president of the Hellenic Business Association (HBA) in North Macedonia, which incorporates Greek companies operating in the country.

The HBA leadership congratulated PM Zaev on the election of the Government that is seen as the generator of the country’s Euro-Atlantic processes and North Macedonia-Greece bilateral relations, the Government said in a press release.

Discussions focused on the enlargement of bilateral cooperation through significant enhancement of economic ties, in which HBA can provide its contribution.

The time when citizens of both countries will feel the benefits of the strengthened friendly relations is coming. Economy and active cooperation with our strategic partner Greece will ensure this, said PM Zaev.

Interlocutors agreed that efficient cooperation among businesses from both countries, both in bilateral and regional terms, will result in economic gains for both countries, reads the press release.