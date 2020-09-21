Zaev-Bregu: Open for regional cooperation on European integration path

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev met Monday with Regional Cooperation Council (RCC) Secretary General Majlinda Bregu, highlighting the importance of continued enhancement of regional cooperation in the management of challenges, considering the need for economic development, improvement of competitiveness, enhancement of digital infrastructure and investment in free flow of trade.

Zaev and Bregu noted the RCC activities focusing on facilitation and promotion of regional cooperation, North Macedonia’s European integration, its commitments to friendly relations with neighbors and overcoming of the economic-health crisis, the Government said in a press release.

PM Zaev said the Government is committed to the implementation of the common strategic priorities of NATO and EU membership, promotion of interethnic and goodneighborly relations, and the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic.