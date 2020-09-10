Zaev-Bazdnikin: Cooperation with Russian Federation to continue

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – NATO membership and EU integration are North Macedonia’s strategic interests, but the country respects the traditional friendship with the Russian Federation and cooperation in fields of mutual interest, such as economy and culture, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin on Wednesday.

Ambassador Bazdnikin handed over a note of congratulations from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to counterpart Zaev on the formation of the new government, expressing his commitment for enhancement of future bilateral cooperation, the Government said in a press release.

“This Government has a better chance to improve the life of our citizens, because the big challenges standing on the Euro-Atlantic path have now been removed. Now we are focusing on the economy. On this path we are prepared to enter into principled economic cooperation with all friendly countries,” said Zaev.

Interlocutors reaffirmed the mutual commitment for continuity in trade exchange and economic cooperation, reads the press release.