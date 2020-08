Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi had a private lunch meeting in hotel “Bellevue” near Skopje and they did not discuss the issue of the government formation, SDSM has told MIA.

“President Zaev had a private lunch meeting in hotel ‘Bellevue’ near Skopje. There were no negotiations for the Government formation. Such talks, in which Gashi took part, were held in the Parliament or the MP’s Club,” says SDSM.