Zaev and Ahmeti to meet Tuesday at 2 pm

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, accompanied by parties’ secretary-generals, Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi, are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday at 2 pm which is to take place in the MPs’ Club. A final agreement on forming a coalition government is expected to be reached at the meeting.

Parties told on Monday that SDSM-led coalition “We Can” and DUI have made a serious progress in the negotiations to form a government.

The intensive meetings between SDSM and DUI continued on Sunday and Monday towards creating a coalition agreement for a future stable government.

After parties established the coalition principles and commitments for a possible future joint government, discussions during weekend were focused on harmonization of the winning electoral programmes of both parties, towards creating a four-term programme tackling the economy, justice, equality and integration.

SDSM and DUI started negotiations immediately after the constitutive session of the Parliament on August 4, whereat Zaev and Ahmeti held several meetings. The two parties held consultations last Thursday, on the same day, when President Stevo Pendarovski handed over government formation mandate to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

After a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, foundations have been laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law, said SDSM and DUI after August 13 meeting.

After reaching agreement on new government, Parliament Talat Xhaferi is expected to schedule a continuation of the constitutive session and new Speaker to be elected, who will schedule a parliament session to vote on new government.