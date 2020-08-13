0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev and Ahmeti in constructive meeting, foundations laid for progress

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 13 August 2020 18:43

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – After a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, foundations have been laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law, said SDSM and DUI after Thursday’s meeting.

SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, were accompanied by secretary-generals Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi.

The parties’ secretary-generals will resume discussions over the weekend, reads the press release.

Today’s meeting took place after President Stevo Pendarovski gave Zoran Zaev the mandate to form the new government.

