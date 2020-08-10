Zaev, Ahmeti meet in Parliament

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, are meeting in the Parliament on Monday, within the negotiations over the formation of a parliamentary majority and a government.

Earlier in the day, Zaev said Ahmeti’s invitation for a joint meeting with party leaders of the Albanian bloc later in the week was “perceived as pressure”.

“Yes, I see this as pressure on me, SDSM and the ‘We Can’ coalition regarding DUI’s PM proposal,” Zaev told TV24.

SDSM also said in a press release it is continuing to have serious negotiations to form a stable parliamentary majority and a government coalition having a full, four-year stable mandate, adding that the new government will work hard to bolster economic standards, cleanse the judiciary and establish a strong legal state and rule of law.

After the July 15 early parliamentary polls, a new Parliament was sworn in last week. It also marked the start of the 10-day deadline for forming a parliamentary majority after which the President should hand over a mandate for the formation of government. The PM-designate has 20 days after they are handed over the mandate to nominate government ministers and to submit a government program to Parliament.