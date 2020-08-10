0_Macedonia.Portal2020 Parliamentary ElectionsMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Zaev, Ahmeti meet in Parliament

SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, are meeting in the Parliament on Monday, within the negotiations over the formation of a parliamentary majority and a government.

Skopje, 10 August 2020 (MIA) –

Earlier in the day, Zaev said Ahmeti’s invitation for a joint meeting with party leaders of the Albanian bloc later in the week was “perceived as pressure”.

“Yes, I see this as pressure on me, SDSM and the ‘We Can’ coalition regarding DUI’s PM proposal,” Zaev told TV24.

SDSM also said in a press release it is continuing to have serious negotiations to form a stable parliamentary majority and a government coalition having a full, four-year stable mandate, adding that the new government will work hard to bolster economic standards, cleanse the judiciary and establish a strong legal state and rule of law.

After the July 15 early parliamentary polls, a new Parliament was sworn in last week. It also marked the start of the 10-day deadline for forming a parliamentary majority after which the President should hand over a mandate for the formation of government. The PM-designate has 20 days after they are handed over the mandate to nominate government ministers and to submit a government program to Parliament.

