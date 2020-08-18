Zaev, Ahmeti in talks over gov’t coalition deal

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, accompanied by the parties’ secretary-generals Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi, have now been in talks at the MPs’ Club for over an hour in bid to reach a final agreement on forming a government coalition.

SDSM and DUI already announced a serious agreement has been reached between the two parties, but didn’t give any details of the meeting.

Earlier, the parties said intensive meetings continued on Sunday and Monday towards creating a coalition agreement for a future stable government. After coalition principles and commitments were established for a possible future joint government, discussions during weekend were focused on harmonization of the winning electoral programmes of both parties, towards creating a four-term programme tackling the economy, justice, equality and integration.

SDSM and DUI added that progress and principled consent has been achieved with regards to the distribution of departments in the future coalition.

SDSM and DUI started negotiations immediately after the constitutive session of the Parliament on August 4, whereat Zaev and Ahmeti held several meetings. The two parties held consultations last Thursday, on the same day when President Stevo Pendarovski handed over government formation mandate to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

After a three-hour constructive and productive meeting, foundations have been laid for progress, leading to a coalition agreement for a new, European government committed to EU integration, economy, equality and rule of law, said SDSM and DUI after August 13 meeting.

After agreement is reached on new government, Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi is expected to schedule the resumption of the constitutive session and new Speaker to be elected, who will schedule a parliament session to vote on new government.