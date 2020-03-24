Youngest coronavirus patient is 2-year-old child: Health Minister

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – The youngest coronavirus patient in the country is a 2-year-old child from Skopje, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

The child’s parents are also infected but all three have mild symptoms and are treated at home.

Minister Filipche confirmed the 12 new cases over the past 24 hours, seven of which in Skopje and five in Kumanovo. The total number of cases now stands at 148, two of whom have passed away.

Most of the patients are from Skopje (88), followed by Debar (40), Kumanovo (8), Shtip (7), Kavadarci (2), Ohrid (2) and Gostivar (1).

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus patients will be treated with a combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which has shown to be efficient in many countries.

Filipche said all COVID-19 tests are unified, have an exceptionally high sensitivity, but no test is 100 percent accurate.

“The tests used here are German and there is a protocol that the test must meet in order to be used in labs for these purposes,” added Filipche.