Young doctors play active roles in creation of health policies, says Filipche

Ohrid, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche met Sunday with medical residents and young doctors from several hospitals and health institutions in Ohrid.

He discussed with them measures implemented at the Health Ministry and stressed doctors’ roles in improving the healthcare system.

“Young medical workers play active roles in creation of health policies because they are the only people who can say which policies fit them best. We’ve done a lot to motivate them, including adopting amendments to the Law on Health Protection,” Filipche said.

He added that thousands of residencies and sub-residencies have been approved for the period 2019-2022, and medical residents have received compensation for their work. Moreover, 5,000 new job positions have been opened in the sector.

According to the Minister, efforts have been made to motivate young doctors and make them feel like they’re part of the team.

“We created opportunities for young health workers to see their future working in pubic health. Once they get their licences they’re free to work with patients,” Filipche noted.

He stressed that medical specialists’ salaries have been increased by 40%, those of nurses by 23% and those of general practitioners by 25%.

“We’ll continue to implement useful health policies. It’s important to invest in youth, because they are the future of public health. We’ll continue to increase salaries, improve working conditions and supply health institutions with state-of-the-art medical equipment,” Filipche said.