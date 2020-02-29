You should be ashamed of the scars you left me with, Zaev tells Mickoski

Skopje, 28 February 2020 (MIA) – During Friday’s “Only the Truth” on Kanal 5 TV, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski presented opposing positions on the April 27, 2017, violence in Parliament.

According to Mickoski, justice was not served in some cases.

“Violence is unacceptable. Nobody should take the law in their own hands,” the VMRO-DPMNE leader said.

“And here you have the person who on April 27 opened the doors of Parliament pardoned,” he pointed out, “because Zaev needed him.

“The person opening the doors is found innocent, while everyone else is guilty.”

Zaev, in turn, accused Mickoski of demagoguery.

“You’re giving us moral lectures now, yet you were a participant in the mob that tried to kill me on April 27,” SDSM’s leader said.

“We can see you in the pictures,” he added, “yet now you’re giving us lectures on what’s right and what’s wrong.

“Why, you should be ashamed of the scars you left me with,” Zaev said. “Not me. It was your political party that rabble-roused the crowd you were a part of and tried to kill me and other lawmakers who were there.”

According to Zaev, a distinction was drawn between people who had masterminded the April 27 violence and those who had been manipulated. However, he added, everyone would be held accountable for their actions. mr/