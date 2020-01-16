0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

You can always count on Croatia’s strong political support, says Ambassador Tiganj

Croatia's takeover of the Council of the EU presidency was marked Wednesday evening at an event at Europe House in Skopje.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 16 January 2020 15:21
