Xi vows ‘victory’ over coronavirus in first visit to epicenter

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for an inspection of epidemic control and prevention work on Tuesday, state media reported.

Immediately after his flight from Beijing, Xi went to the city’s Huoshenshan hospital, which was built within days to house residents infected with the virus, and spoke by video link to patients. He also met with medical workers, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The trip, his first to the virus epicenter, comes as China reported its lowest number of new cases on Tuesday since the daily reporting on infections began seven weeks ago.

Chinese health authorities reported only 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 17 deaths nationwide, according to statistics released on Tuesday by the National Health Commission.

Seventeen of the new cases and all 17 new deaths were recorded in Hubei province, where the outbreak of the disease caused by the virus, Covid-19, first occurred in December last year.

At its peak, thousands of new cases and over a hundred new deaths were being recorded daily in China.

In a single day in February, Hubei alone reported over 14,000 new cases and 242 deaths.

Xi’s words in Wuhan struck a triumphal tone as he declared the virus “basically curbed” in Hubei and “victory” nationwide, according to Xinhua.

Previously Xi had maintained distance from the handling of the crisis, seeking to draw a line between the central and local Hubei government, which became the target for public criticism and saw several high-profile sackings.

The total number of death worldwide passed 4,000, according to a tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, with Italy, South Korea, and Iran the hardest hit outside of mainland China.

South Korea also reported a slowdown in the virus’s spread on Tuesday with 131 new cases, which represents its lowest one-day increase of confirmed cases in two weeks.

The nation’s total number of infections is now 7,513, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, with total deaths at 54.

In the Philippines, the number of people infected with the disease rose to 33 on Tuesday, prompting more restrictions in social activities in the country.

“With the increasing number of cases, I implore everyone to fully cooperate with us in investigation and contact tracing activities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the Philippines under a state of public health emergency and ordered the suspension of school classes in all levels in the capital until Saturday.

Other restrictions in social activities were also put in place in the country, including the suspension of visits at the national prison and live audiences in television shows.

Some government agencies prohibited employees from traveling either on official capacity or on vacation.

Elsewhere in Asia, India has begun evacuating its citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran on Tuesday, with the first of 58 people reaching an Indian airbase, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Border crossing points along the India-Myanmar border in the north-eastern state of Manipur have been closed as a precautionary measure to avoid transmission of new coronavirus, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh said.

A total of 47 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India including a group of Italian tourists.

Special charter flights have been arranged to carry more than 400 Taiwan nationals, stranded in Wuhan for months, back to Taipei late Tuesday.

In Singapore, the Ministry of Health said that passengers from the Italian-operated Costa Fortuna ship who recently visited areas hit by coronavirus are clear of the disease.

“All passengers who had recent travel history to affected regions within the last 14 days have completed enhanced one-on-one screening by doctors licensed by the MOH and have been certified fit to travel,” the ministry stated on Tuesday afternoon.