Xhaferi-Zemaj: Joint actions in overcoming health crisis

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Kosovo Health Minister Armend Zemaj agreed Thursday that joint actions by all stakeholders is the way towards overcoming the global health crisis.

Speaker Xhaferi said steps should be undertaken to facilitate the movement of citizens from both countries while observing the opinion by professional bodies, the Parliament said in a press release.

He welcomed the signing of the Kosovo-Serbia agreement on economic cooperation in Washington.

Interlocutors reaffirmed that bilateral communication is successful, accompanied by mutual trust and close political relations, while pledging for future enhanced cooperation, reads the press release.