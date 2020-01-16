0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Xhaferi urges parties to iron out differences over PPO law

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi urged parties to align their positions over the public prosecution law as soon as possible. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 16 January 2020 18:07
