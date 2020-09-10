Xhaferi-Tyciński: Poland opposes preconditions in North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations

Skopje, 10 September 2020 (MIA) – Poland fully supports North Macedonia in the European Union integration process and opposes preconditions during the accession negotiations, Polish Ambassador Wojciech Tyciński told Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi on Thursday.

Ambassador Tyciński congratulated Speaker Xhaferi on his re-election, handing over a note of congratulations from Polish Senate President Tomasz Grodzki, the Parliament said in a press release.

Tyciński said the Polish Embassy is working towards ensuring good bilateral relations, while Xhaferi thanked Poland for its continual support to North Macedonia, noting the Visegrad Group as a model of cooperation among neighbors.

The Speaker also said North Macedonia values Poland’s support in the migrant crisis management on the southern border, while accepting the request by the Ambassador that the Parliament host an exhibit on the Visegrad Group’s 30th anniversary in February of next year, reads the press release.