Xhaferi to preside over Parliament’s constitutive session

Skopje, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – Outgoing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will preside over Tuesday’s constitutive session of Parliament, his Office has confirmed.

“Speaker Xhaferi has left the hospital and is in good shape. He will preside over tomorrow’s session,” says the Office.

Earlier today, Xhaferi said he is feeling well and is certain to chair the session. He left the Clinic for Infectious Diseases where he was hospitalized on July 24, while several COVID-19 tests performed in the meantime came out negative.

Parliamentary services are preparing for the session in accordance wit the coronavirus protection measures. The session will take place in the Big Dome hall, where MPs and staff can be seated at the proper distance. Votes will be counted manually, considering there is no electronic voting system in the hall.

There will be temperature checks of all people entering the building, and MPs and guests will be escorted to their seats.

In addition, the number of media representatives will be limited and they will follow the session on TV and via live stream, while the press conferences will be held in the Crystal Hall, which provides for sufficient space for physical distancing.