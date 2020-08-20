Xhaferi to be re-elected Parliament Speaker on Thursday

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi is expected to schedule Thursday the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session.

According to the coalition agreement reached by SDSM and DUI, Xhaferi will remain Parliament Speaker of the new parliamentary composition.

Following Wednesday’s meeting of DUI’s General Council, during which the coalition agreement with SDSM was confirmed and the names of DUI ministers in the new Government were announced, leader Ali Ahmeti said that Xhaferi will be elected Parliament Speaker on Thursday.

A proposal nominating Xhaferi for the post, signed by at least 20 MPs, is expected to be submitted to Parliament.

61 votes in favor are required to elect new Parliament Speaker.

Xhaferi’s election will confirm the new parliamentary majority made up of 62 MPs – 46 from SDSM and the “We Can” coalition, 15 from DUI and one from DPA.

After the Parliament Speaker is appointed, he will schedule a session to elect the new government, led by SDSM’s Zoran Zaev.