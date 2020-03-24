Xhaferi: Start of accession negotiations – motivation in fight against common evil

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi congratulated citizens on Tuesday over the EU’s decision to start accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

“Dear citizens, congratulations on the decision by the EU member-states for the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia. In these difficult times for mankind, this long-awaited and deserved news gives us motivation not to lose hope and be even more decisive. The journey continue, there will be time for celebration. For the time being, we should stay home and fight the common evil. Congratulations!,” Speaker Xhaferi wrote in a Facebook post.