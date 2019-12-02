0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Xhaferi: Session on authentic interpretation to be scheduled Dec. 11 at earliest

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi will forward on Monday SDSM's request to the government and the chairperson of the Parliamentary Legislative Committee, for authentic interpretation of Article 11 of the Law on Pardoning. 

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 2 December 2019 16:13
