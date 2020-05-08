Xhaferi: SEC to start preparations for elections once state of emergency expires

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi says he has been invited by the President’s Office to take part at the May 12 leaders’ meeting, adding that the State Election Commission (SEC) should begin preparations for the elections once the state of emergency expires.

“SEC is obliged to proceed from the point where it stopped. The Voters’ List will have to be additionally updated,” Speaker Xhaferi told Telma TV.

The Speaker says he is not obligated to respond to the initiative filed by 35 MPs for reconvening of the dissolved Parliament for the purpose of endorsing the decisions to declare a state of emergency taken by President Stevo Pendarovski.

“It is my right as Parliament Speaker to schedule a session or not. They can press criminal charges if they think I have abused the office,” says Xhaferi.

According to him, the MPs’ mandate ended more than a month prior to the state of emergency and the Parliament cannot make decisions anymore.

“By deciding to schedule a session of a Parliament that has voted to return its mandate I am violating the Constitution, committing a crime of abuse of office. Once 108 MPs voted in favor of the dissolution, the Parliament has no right to decide, regardless of what happens, be it earthquake, fire, epidemic, pandemic. It is about the Constitution. I have neither the personal nor the institutional right to reconvene it,” clarifies Xhaferi.