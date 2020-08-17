Xhaferi: Rotating speaker or PM a matter of political agreement

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi said he’ll schedule the constitutive session’s resumption once confirmed that parties have resolved the two remaining issues – election of a Parliament Speaker and a Committee on Election and Appointment Issues.

He says he is not and has no intention of being a reason for blocking the institution, adding that he is following procedures.

“As soon as there’s a proposal on resolution regarding a Committee on Election and Appointment Issues and a candidate for a Parliament Speaker, regardless of who the candidate may be, it is my obligation in line with the Rules of Procedure to resume the session so that these items can be finalized,” Xhaferi told Sitel TV on Monday.

As regards a possibility of a rotating prime minister or a rotating parliament speaker, Xhaferi said it was a matter of a political agreement between the parties that make up majority and in that sense, he added, he wasn’t governed by personal status issues.

“It’s a political matter. This is why a government formation mandate is given and a government program that is submitted to Parliament. If within the 20 days of government formation talks a parliamentary majority is secured, the Parliament needs to hold a session and elect a government within 15 days of receipt of the draft composition and government program. If the political agreement is such, it’s indisputable,” Xhaferi pointed out. –

Asked if he was optimistic that an agreement and a resumption of the session were possible by the week’s end, Xhaferi didn’t give a specific answer, but only noted that he has always been optimistic in life.

According to him, provisions on when the Parliament has been constituted also need to be clarified, if not in the Constitution as a more difficult procedure, then in the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, so that there are no misunderstandings in the future.

Last week, Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi announced he has instructed staff to make necessary preparations for continuation of the constitutive session the day President Stevo Pendarovski handed over the government formation mandate to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev. However, citing family reasons, i.e. the birth of his grandson, Xhaferi then cancelled scheduling the session’s resumption.