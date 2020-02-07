0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Xhaferi: PPO law to be put to vote if stakeholders find common ground

If stakeholders find common ground on the public prosecution law, be it an hour before midnight on February 12, the bill can be put to a vote, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said on Friday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 7 February 2020 14:49
Back to top button
Close
Close