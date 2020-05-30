Xhaferi: Party leaders to use next 14 days to reach consensus on election

Skopje, 30 May 2020 (MIA) – The next 14 days are enough time for leaders of political parties to reach a consensus on the election date, said outgoing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi Saturday, following a session of the Security Council.

He underlined that finding common ground between political leaders regarding the election is in the best interest of citizens because it will allow functional institutions to be formed and reiterated that once Parliament is dissolved it can reassemble only after an election.

“I call on leaders to use this time to talk. It’s their responsibility and in the best interest of citizens to hold election and form functional institutions. In line with legislation, Parliament can reassemble only after an election. The process will certainly not take place as it has in the past due to the current situation, but society must learn to function with the coronavirus which is here to stay,” Xhaferi said.

All participants at Saturday’s Security Council session agreed that the state of emergency in North Macedonia should be extended.

“The period for which the state of emergency is extended will be enough time for leaders to reach a consensus on parliamentary election. Otherwise, institutions should reclaim their responsibility,” Xhaferi said.

He underlined that Parliament has fully respected the decision to hold early Parliamentary election, reached by political stakeholders in October 2019.

“Parliament undertook activities to appoint on January 3, a caretaker government 100 days before the election, as well as to dissolve 60 days ahead of election day, which was scheduled for April 12, in order to observe all deadlines,” Xhaferi said.

In answer to a reporter’s question, he pointed out that at present North Macedonia has three functional institutions: the President, the caretaker PM, and the caretaker government.

“The government, regardless of the fact that it is a caretaker one, has been appointed by Parliament to function until a new one is elected. Due to the state of emergency and the fact that Parliament has dissolved, it has the power to make decisions with the force of law,” Xhaferi said.

He added that as outgoing Parliament Speaker he has the authority to represent Parliament until the next constitutive session.

“According to the Constitution, the Parliament Speaker has the authority to represent Parliament until the next constitutive session. Enough time has been granted for political communication and calculations, but at the end of the day institutions have the responsibility to act and solve issues,” Xhaferi said.