Xhaferi: Parliament fulfills reform priorities, EU on the move

Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Friday with President of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Cioloș, and MEP from the same group Ilhan Kyuchyuk, North Macedonia Rapporteur in EP.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 21 February 2020 19:02

