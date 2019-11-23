Xhaferi: Only society based on equality can be engine behind forward-looking country

Skopje, 23 November 2019 (MIA) – Language unites people, fostering cooperation, development, and progress, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said in his speech at Friday’s celebration of Albanian Alphabet Day, adding that standardizing the script helped elevate Albanian culture and education.

“The Congress [of Manastir, now Bitola],” Xhaferi said, “helped consolidate the progress of Albanians, who clearly chose which direction to follow in the future.

“And this step, no matter how modest it may seem to old civilizations, is nonetheless a contribution to the entire development of humanity.”

Xhaferi said this lengthened the life of a nation and preserved its values.

“Because a language is as rich and valuable as it is spoken, written, enriched, and spread around the world,” he continued. “Indeed, language unites people, unites ideas, and fosters cooperation and, of course, progress and development.”

He noted that only societies based on equal rights and duties for all citizens can be the engine powering our country and the entire Western Balkans forward.

Xhaferi also praised the leadership of Skopje’s Institute of Spiritual and Cultural Heritage of the Albanians “for the remarkable efforts and outstanding contribution to promoting Albanian cultural heritage in the Balkans, as well as cherishing past and future values.”

He added that the country’s ongoing reforms aim to improve citizens’ lives, especially the lives of young people “through letting them open their wings and inspiring their creative and intellectual affinities.”

This, Xhaferi explained, would help young people make a contribution to society, the country, and the region “that is seen, appreciated and enjoyed by everyone.” mr/