Xhaferi leaves Clinic for Infectious Diseases, could preside over Parliament’s constitutive session

Skopje, 3 August 2020 (MIA) – Outgoing Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, who has been hospitalized in the past ten days, is leaving the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Monday and could preside over tomorrow’s constitutive session of Parliament.

“I feel good and think it is certain that I will preside over tomorrow’s constitutive session,” said Xhaferi.

Parliamentary services are preparing for the session in accordance wit the coronavirus protection measures. The session will take place in the Big Dome hall, where MPs and staff can be seated at the proper distance. Votes will be counted manually, considering there is no electronic voting system in the hall.

There will be temperature checks of all people entering the building, and MPs and guests will be escorted to their seats.

In addition, the number of media representatives will be limited and they will follow the session on TV and via live stream, while the press conferences will be held in the Crystal Hall, which provides for sufficient space for physical distancing.