Xhaferi-Koja: Alternative practices of Parliament amid pandemic, adoption of reform laws

Skopje, 9 September 2020 (MIA) – The need to enable alternative practices of the Parliament amid the pandemic, adoption of reform laws ahead of the intergovernmental conference for the start of EU accession negotiations, review of the anti-discrimination law, adoption of the decisions made during the state of emergency, and changes to the Rules of Procedures in accordance with the Jean Monnet Dialogue, were in the focus of Wednesday’s meeting of Parliament speaker Talat Xhaferi and Head of OSCE Mission to Skopje, Ambassador Clemens Koja.

The meeting also tackled OSCE’s role in the development of democratic processes, as well as cooperation with the Parliament, the Speaker’s Office said in a press release.

Xhaferi highlighted OSCE’s role in the development of the country’s democratic processes, its contribution in the monitoring of electoral processes, as well as the Parliament’s continual cooperation with the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

Ambassador Koja congratulated Speaker Xhaferi on his re-election to the post and said the Mission would continue to cooperate with the Parliament in the implementation of reforms.

Interlocutors also noted the fruitful cooperation between the two institutions towards strengthening the Parliament’s independence, oversight function and role in a democracy, reads the press release.