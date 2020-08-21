Xhaferi: I’ll be Speaker to all 120 MPs

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – After his re-election as Parliament Speaker on Friday, Talat Xhaferi extended gratitude to the 62 MPs who backed him, as well as to the opposition MPs who, according to him, enriched the democratic debate by voting against.

“I remain consistent in my views that in the next period I’ll be a Parliament Speaker to all 120 MPs, regardless of whether they voted in favor or against. This will certainly be a time of challenges for the parliamentary majority, and for the opposition. All of us will need to enrich the country’s parliamentary life through debates and make a contribution for future generations here in the Parliament,” Xhaferi said after the constitutive session.

Asked about his communication with the media during the coronavirus crisis, Xhaferi said cooperation and communication will continue as much as preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 allow, but it won’t break down.

In addition, Xhaferi thanked staff for making the necessary preparations for the constitutive session in line with COVID-19 measures. He also thanked healthcare workers in the country for their fight against the pandemic.