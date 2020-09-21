Xhaferi-Geer: Broad consensus required on EU-related issues

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi met Monday with new EU Ambassador David Geer, highlighting the excellent cooperation with his predecessors and the EU Delegation to the country.

Speaker Xhaferi briefed Ambassador Geer on the continued cooperation with the European Parliament and saluted the initiative of EP President David Sassoli on having summits with Western Balkans’ parliament presidents and the cooperation within the EU-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee, the Parliament said in a press release.

Xhaferi said the Jean Monnet Dialogue has proved to be a successful tool for enhancement of political dialogue, expressing hope it will continue in the future.

“The Parliament has gone through a thorough process of reforms in areas detected by EU experts, successfully transformed into laws that have been adopted together with the opposition. In addition, settlement of bilateral issues with neighbors has resulted in the start of accession negotiations in line with a new methodology that provides increased credibility to the process,” said Xhaferi.

Geer noted the EU Delegation’s readiness to support the Parliament as a vital institution in the Euro-integration process, especially the important role of the Committee on European Affairs during the negotiations, but also the need for broad party consensus on EU issues.

The EU Ambassador said the European Commission and Union institutions find the adoption of the anti-discrimination law, changes to the Electoral Code in accordance with OSCE/ODIHR recommendations and the Venice Commission, expert assistance to the committees for oversight of security services and full functionality of the Citizens’ Oversight Council of great importance in light of next month’s release of the Progress Report for the country, reads the press release.